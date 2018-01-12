

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British technology company Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) Friday noted that the net impact of the new US tax legislation with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the United States will be favourable for the company over the medium term.



For the current financial year, Smiths Group anticipates a headline effective tax rate of 27.5-28.5%, which includes the one-off adverse revaluation of the deferred tax asset position.



Looking into the financial year to July 31, 2019 and beyond, the headline effective tax rate is estimated to be in the range of 23.0-25.0%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX