The Shareholders' Nomination Board of Efore Plc has prepared proposals on the composition of the Board of Directors and the remuneration of the Board of Directors to the AGM to be held on April 12, 2018.



Proposal on the composition of the Board of Director



The Nomination Board proposes to the AGM that five (5) members shall be elected to the Board of Directors.



The nomination Board proposes that Marjo Miettinen, Tuomo Lähdesmäki, Jarmo Simola and Antti Sivula will be re-elected as members of the Board. The Nomination Board proposes further that Taru Narvanmaa is elected as a new member of the Board. The term of the members begins from the closing of the General Meeting at which he or she has been elected and expires at the closing of the Annual General Meeting 2019.



Taru Narvanmaa's CV is attached to this release.



All of those concerned have given their consent to serving on the Board and are considered to be independent of the company and its major shareholders.



The candidate information relevant considering their service for the Board of Directors is presented at the company website www.efore.com.



Proposal on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors



The Shareholders' Nomination Board will also propose that the remuneration paid to the Board of Directors for the term beginning at the end of the Annual General Meeting and ending at the end of the Annual General Meeting 2019 should remain unchanged and be as follows:



Chairman of the Board of Directors 3,500 euro per month Other members of the Board of Directors 1,750 euro per month



Travel and accommodation expenses are payable against receipt.



The proposals shall be included in the notice of the Annual General Meeting.



