

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bovis Homes Group Plc. (BVS.L) said that it expect to deliver a significant improvement in profitability in 2018. It is making good progress towards achieving its 2020 medium term targets.



In 2017, the company delivered 3,645 completions in a controlled and disciplined manner, compared to 3,977 last year.



Profit before tax, one-off and exceptional items is anticipated to be in-line with management expectations.



In 2018, the Group is committed to building upon the operational progress made in 2017 and is confident of delivering a significant improvement in financial performance and profitability, making good progress towards achieving its 2020 medium term targets.



The Board intends to recommend a final Ordinary dividend of 32.5 pence bringing total Ordinary dividends in respect of the 2017 financial year to 47.5 pence. Reflecting the strong outlook, it anticipates increasing this by 20% in 2018 and making a first Special dividend payment towards the end of the year.



