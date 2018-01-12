

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's current account deficit increased in November, data from the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey showed Friday.



The current account deficit rose to $4.2 billion from $3.7 billion in October. The deficit was forecast to rise to $3.85 billion.



The trade deficit widened to $3.4 billion from $2.96 billion a month ago. Further, the balance on trade in goods, services and primary income showed a shortfall of $4.45 billion versus a deficit of $4 billion in the previous month.



Secondary income fell to $255 million from $264 million in October.



The capital account logged a deficit of $1 billion for the second straight month in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX