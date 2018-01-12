

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - The Electrolux Nomination Committee proposed the election of Staffan Bohman as new Chairman of the Board of Directors of AB Electrolux. The committee also proposes re-election of Petra Hedengran, Hasse Johansson, Ulla Litzén, Bert Nordberg, Fredrik Persson, David Porter, Jonas Samuelson, Ulrika Saxon and Kai Wärn as Board Members. Ronnie Leten has, as previously communicated, declined re-election.



Staffan Bohman is Chairman of Höganäs AB, Ipco AB and Upplands Motor Holdings AB, and Board Member in Atlas Copco AB. He is also Chairman of The German-Swedish Chamber of Commerce. He has previously been President and CEO of Sapa and DeLaval as well as Board Member in inter alia Scania AB, Inter-IKEA Holding NV and Rezidor Hotel Group AB.



The Electrolux Nomination Committee comprises Johan Forssell (Chairman), Investor AB, Kaj Thorén, Alecta, Marianne Nilsson, Swedbank Robur funds, and Carine Smith Ihenacho, Norges Bank Investment Management. The committee also includes Ronnie Leten and Fredrik Persson, Chairman and Member, respectively, of the Electrolux Board.



