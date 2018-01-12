

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - XP Power Limited (XPP.L) reported that its revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017 was 43.2 million pounds, 16% ahead of prior year on a reported basis, or 23% in constant currency. Order intake was 46.8 million pounds, 24% ahead of prior year, on a reported basis or 32% ahead in constant currency. The Group noted that the trading performance of Comdel was in line with the Board's pre-acquisition expectations.



Revenue for the twelve months ended 31 December 2017 was 167.0 million pounds, an increase of 29% over 2016, or 22% in constant currency. Order intake was 184.3 million pounds, up 38% over 2016 on a reported basis, or 31% in constant currency. Looking forward, the Group said it expects to grow orders and revenue in 2018 above that in 2017.



The Group said its recommended dividend for the fourth quarter of 2017 will be announced with the 2017 final results on 1 March 2018 but is not expected to be less than 28 pence per share, representing a minimum total dividend of 77 pence per share for 2017, an increase of 8% over 2016.



