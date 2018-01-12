GKN PLC - Statement re Possible Offer

LEI: 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

12 January 2018

Chief Executive appointment, transformation programme, future Group structure and rejection of unsolicited proposal

The Board of GKN plc ("GKN' or "the Company'), the global engineering business serving the aerospace and automotive markets, announces the appointment of Anne Stevens as Chief Executive; confirms the Group's current trading; outlines a transformation programme and future Group structure; and rejects a proposal from Melrose Industries PLC ("Melrose').

Anne Stevens appointed Chief Executive

The Board is delighted to announce that Anne Stevens, currently Interim Chief Executive, has agreed to become the Group's new Chief Executive with immediate effect.

Since her appointment, Anne has taken leadership of an ongoing and wide-ranging internal review of all GKN's businesses which has culminated in the development of a transformation plan to improve significantly GKN's performance.

GKN Chairman, Mike Turner, said: "The Board believes that Anne Stevens has the track record to transform GKN. After a successful turnaround of The Ford Motor Company's businesses in Mexico, Canada and South America, she was appointed as Chief Operating Officer for the Americas where she developed the transformation plan for Ford's US business. Subsequently, Anne became Chairman, CEO and President of Carpenter Technology. She was a non-executive director of Lockheed Martin from 2002 until she stepped down at the end of 2017 to take up her executive role at GKN. Her operational and strategic skills are ideally suited to GKN and the Board is very impressed with the contribution she has made so far in setting out plans for a significant improvement in the Group's performance.'

Anne Stevens commented: "GKN is a world leader with the potential to perform even better. We have been working extensively over the past few months to develop detailed cash and profit improvement plans. I am relishing the challenge of delivering that potential with a new Group-wide improvement programme underway. GKN has a great executive team leading a dedicated and focused workforce with strong market positions and outstanding technologies. I am committed to, and I am confident that we can, deliver more for our shareholders while improving what we do for our customers and supporting our employees.'

Trading update

Q4 2017 trading was in line with expectations and the Group therefore continues to expect 2017 management profit before tax(1) to be slightly ahead of 2016 (which was £678 million) before the additional working capital write-off in North American Aerospace announced on 16 November 2017. The balance sheet review in North America has progressed significantly and the one time write-off and associated costs are still estimated to be between £80 million and £130 million, albeit nearer the upper end of that range. These balance sheet write-offs will be included within management profit before tax.

As previously announced, the review of the carrying value of goodwill and other fixed assets at the year-end will produce a significant non-cash impairment charge relating to the North American Aerospace business, which, in line with our accounting policy, will be disclosed outside of management profit before tax.

Transformation programme

GKN commenced a wide-ranging review in 2017. This was necessary because, while sales have been growing, both profit margins and cash generation have been below expectations.

A new strategy has been developed to improve significantly performance in all of GKN's businesses. This will continue to leverage GKN's in-depth global knowledge of the automotive and aerospace industries to drive leadership in its chosen markets.

GKN is now creating differentiated product segments that will be classified as either core or non-core. There will be three different strategies for the core product segments - improve (e.g. Constant Velocity Joints), grow (e.g. Aero Engines) and develop (e.g. eDrive and Additive Manufacturing).Each strategy will have different capital expenditure targets and different expectations for growth, margin improvement, cash generation and return on investment. However, all will have stretching targets to be achieved through a transformation programme ("Project Boost'). Furthermore, to ensure that the strategy is delivered and that shareholder value is realised, a much stronger performance and accountability culture will be instilled throughout the business, supported by changes to incentives to align with the new strategy.

Project Boost is a two year programme to improve cash and profit that will incorporate all areas of the business operating system including culture. This includes optimising direct and indirect procurement, process and productivity, and capital allocation. Portfolio rationalisation of our non-core product segments will also be a priority. The development of this programme has been ongoing for a number of months. The Board is confident Project Boost will deliver a step change in profit margin and cash generation, and expects to deliver a significant increase in annual cash flow with the full run rate achieved during 2020 through a combination of cost and capital expenditure reduction and pricing discipline.

Future Group structure

The Board has regularly reviewed GKN's corporate structure. In recent months GKN has undertaken an intensive analysis of the economic benefits and costs (including the costs of pensions and tax) of separating the Aerospace and Automotive businesses.

In addition to Project Boost, the Board believes that shareholder value will be maximised by setting distinct strategic, operational and financial objectives for the businesses, with clear focus, accountability and better aligned incentive plans.

The Board intends to separate the businesses, recognising the strategic optionality for shareholders in having separate companies with distinct investment profiles and capital allocation policies. The Board will communicate further details on the optimal method of separation in due course. The timing of the separation will be determined by the need to maximise the economic benefits and minimise the costs associated with separation.

Rejection of unsolicited proposal

The Board confirms that on 8 January 2018 it received a preliminary and unsolicited proposal from Melrose to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of GKN at a price of 405 pence per share, comprising 80% in new Melrose shares and 20% in cash (the "Proposal'). Using the closing share price of Melrose of 218 pence as of 5 January (the business day prior to receipt of the Proposal) the Proposal implied an exchange ratio of 1.49 new Melrose shares for each issued and to be issued GKN share (which would result in GKN shareholders holding approximately 57% of the enlarged company and Melrose shareholders holding 43%) plus 81 pence in cash per GKN share.

The Board of GKN has considered the Proposal together with its financial advisers, Gleacher Shacklock, J.P. Morgan Cazenove and UBS Limited, and has unanimously rejected it, having concluded that the Proposal is entirely opportunistic and that the terms fundamentally undervalue the Company and its prospects.

In addition, the Proposal would materially dilute the exposure of GKN shareholders to the meaningful upside opportunities that the Board believes are present within the Company.

In accordance with Rule 2.6(a) of the Code, Melrose is required, by not later than 5.00 p.m. on 9 February 2018, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for GKN in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or announce that it does not intend to make an offer, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies. This deadline can be extended with the consent of the Panel in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code.

This announcement is made without the consent of Melrose.

Note

(1) Financial information set out in this announcement, unless otherwise stated, is presented on a management basis which aggregates the sales and trading profit of subsidiaries with the Group's share of the sales and trading profit of equity accounted investments.

