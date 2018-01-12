Bernadette Sexton Joins Abt Associates As Managing Director, Abt Britain

BETHESDA, Maryland, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Abt Associates has named Bernadette Sexton Managing Director of Abt Britain.

Sexton is a recognized leader in the design and delivery of international development programmes across multiple sectors, including governance, economic development, poverty alleviation, health and education. She has extensive experience in Africa and Asia and has built alliances among public, private and non-state actors to drive development impact.

In her new role, Sexton will direct strategy and manage delivery of programmes for clients in the UK and Europe, leveraging the deep capabilities of Abt Associates in international development, social policy research and program evaluation.

Most recently, Sexton was a client development lead for McKinsey & Company's Global Public & Social Sector Practice and was based in London. Prior to that, she established the Public Administration & Governance practice at Maxwell Stamp PLC, London, where she advised development agencies on a range of economic and social development topics focused on institutional effectiveness and good governance.

Sexton has a deep interest in development aid effectiveness having served multiple donors including DFID, FCO, World Bank, Danida and European Commission over the past 15 years.

"Bernadette brings valuable experience leading diverse, high-performing teams to achieve premium quality results for clients such as DFID on critical programs in poverty alleviation and good governance," said Abt Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer Jay Knott. "She has been recognized as one of the top 40 leaders under 40 in international development in London, and I am proud that she will be directing our work in the UK to improve the lives and economic well-being of people worldwide."

Sexton holds an MBA from the University of Bath, a Master of Public Service Policy & Management (MSc) from King's College London and a BA in History, Politics and Social Studies from the University of Limerick.

About Abt Associates

Abt Associatesis an engine for social impact, harnessing the power of data and grounded insight to bring people from vulnerability to security worldwide. We provide research, consulting and technical services globally, working in the areas of health, environmental and social policy and international development.http://www.abtassociates.com