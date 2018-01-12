Flowmon Joins F5 Networks's Technology Alliance Program to Bring Automated Protection Against DDoS Attacks

PRAGUE, January 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Flowmon Networks, a vendor of advanced monitoring and security solutions for network infrastructures, announced today that it has joined F5 Networks' Technology Alliance Program (TAP). Together they will bring automated DDoS protection solution to service providers and enterprises.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/590352/Flowmon_Networks_Logo.jpg )

The latest outbreaks, such as Mirai botnet utilising IoT vulnerabilities, have shown that the DDoS attack landscape is entering a new phase. With IoT, attackers have uncovered a new vector of lucrative denial-of-service extortions with unprecedented magnitude. Simultaneously, organisations must still defend against longstanding attack methods, such as DNS flood.

Flowmon and F5 Networks have joined together to help service providers to fight multi-vector DDoS attacks and to protect their customers' businesses. The solution also fits the needs of enterprises which need to ensure availability of their applications.

"Our joint solution combines Flowmon's top notch DDoS detection capabilities with the mitigation excellence of F5's BIG-IP platform. All of this on a previously unseen level of automation. The solution ensures the fastest mean time to resolution while freeing the administrator from manual drudgery," states Petr Springl, Director of Products & Alliances at Flowmon Networks. "At the same time, the administrator has the entire mitigation process under control."

The solution is built upon the integration between Flowmon DDoS Defender and F5 BIG-IP Advanced Firewall Manager' (BIG-IP AFM). Flowmon learns and observes network traffic to detect violations and anomalies. When a DDoS attack is detected, Flowmon provides its characteristics, diverts the traffic to BIG-IP AFM, and triggers configuration of BIG-IP AFM. Thanks to this, F5's BIG-IP AFM automatically can initiate an appropriate mitigation path. When the attack is over, Flowmon is informed by BIG-IP AFM, changes the routing back to normal, and cleans the configuration of F5 BIG-IP AFM.

"With deep threat intelligence services and flexible mitigation options, F5 BIG-IP AFM defends against DDoS attacks to all network layers, stopping them before they cause real damage. Specifically, F5 BIG-IP AFM scales to shut down high-capacity DDoS attacks that can overwhelm applications, intrusion detection and prevention systems, firewalls, and even networks," says Frank Strobel, Director of Business Development Security Partnerships at F5 Networks.

About Flowmon Networks

Flowmon Networks develops network performance monitoring and network security products utilizing information from traffic flow.

About F5

F5 (http://f5(nasdaq:ffiv))makes apps go faster, smarter, and safer for the world's largest businesses, service providers, governments, and consumer brands. F5 delivers cloud and security solutions that enable organizations to embrace the application infrastructure they choose without sacrificing speed and control. For more information, go to f5.com. You can also follow @f5networks on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook for more information about F5, its partners, and technologies.

F5 is a trademark or service mark of F5 Networks, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Lukas Dolnicek

PR & Communications

T: +420-530-510-616