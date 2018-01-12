London stocks were set to nudge a touch higher at the open on Friday following another record close the previous day, underpinned by a positive session on Wall Street. The FTSE 100 was expected to open three points higher at 7,766. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "After a brief pullback for US markets on Wednesday normal service was resumed with more record closes for US equity indices yesterday as investors shrugged off concerns about tighter central bank policy and warnings about ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...