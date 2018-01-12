Former owner of the collapsed BHS retail chain Dominic Chappell has been found guilty of three charges of failing to provide documents to the pensions watchdog. Chappell, a former bankrupt, was charged with neglecting or refusing to respond to three section 72 notices from The Pensions Regulator (TPR) demanding he hand over documents and information relating to the purchase of the company. TPR also wanted information on transactions involving BHS and Chappel's Retail Acquisitions Limited (RAL) ...

