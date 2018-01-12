

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of HNA Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with CFM International for the purchase of LEAP-1A engines to power 55 Airbus A320neo aircraft, along with a long-term support agreement for Hainan Airlines Holding and its affiliates. The MOU is valued at $4.2 billion.



The LEAP engine entered commercial service in August 2016 and is providing its 30 operators with a 15 percent improvement in fuel efficiency, with an equivalent reduction in CO2 emissions; and lower noise and NOx emissions.



