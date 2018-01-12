

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer prices increased at a steady pace in December, final data from the statistical office Insee showed Friday.



Consumer prices climbed 1.2 percent year-on-year in December, the same pace of increase as seen in November and in line with flash estimate.



After four months of consecutive increase, the stability of inflation resulted from a slowdown in energy prices and food prices offset by a lower drop in manufactured product prices and a sharper growth in tobacco prices.



Data showed that monthly inflation accelerated to 0.3 percent from 0.1 percent in November, driven by a seasonal rebound in services prices and manufactured product prices, data showed. Monthly inflation also matched preliminary estimate.



The EU harmonized index of consumer prices advanced 1.2 percent annually instead of 1.3 percent estimated on January 5. Prices had increased 1.2 percent in November.



Month-on-month, the HICP gained 0.4 percent versus 0.1 percent rise seen in November. The rate matched flash estimate.



