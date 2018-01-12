Arcam AB has requested a delisting of the company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares of Arcam AB.



Short name: ARCM ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0005676160 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 88584 ----------------------------



The last day of trading will be on January 26, 2018.



