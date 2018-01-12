Arcam AB has requested a delisting of the company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares of Arcam AB.
Short name: ARCM ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0005676160 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 88584 ----------------------------
The last day of trading will be on January 26, 2018.
For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Eva Norling or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.
