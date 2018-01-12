The following loan issued by Riksgäldskontoret will change short name as of 15 January, 2018.



ISIN New short name New trading code ---------------------------------------------- SE0010739862 SSV 180418 RTL SSV_180418_RTL ----------------------------------------------



