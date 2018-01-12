Den 6 september 2016 offentliggjorde GE Sweden Holdings AB ett pressmeddelande med information om ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i Arcam AB. Den 27 december 2017 offentliggjorde GE Sweden Holdings AB ett pressmeddelande med information att de ökat sitt aktieinnehav till över 90 procent i Arcam AB, att de planerar att genomföra tvångsinlösen av återstående aktier i Arcam AB och att de planerar att begära att Arcam AB ansöker om avnotering av bolagets aktier från Nasdaq Stockhom.



Arcam AB har inkommit med en ansökan till Nasdaq Stockholm AB om avnotering från Nasdaq Stockholm. Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om bolaget ansökt om avnotering



Med anledning av det ovan anförda beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Arcam AB (ARCM, ISIN-kod SE0005676160, orderboks-ID 88584 ) ska observationsnoteras.



On September 6, 2016, GE Sweden Holdings AB published a press release with information about a public offer to the shareholders in Arcam AB. On December 27, 2017, GE Sweden Holdings AB published a press release with information that it has increased its holding in Arcam AB to more than 90 percent, that it plans to utilize its right under the Swedish Companies Act to buy-out the remaining shares in Arcam AB and that it intends to request that Arcam AB applies for delisting of Arcam AB's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm.



Arcam AB has submitted an application to Nasdaq Stockholm AB regarding delisting from Nasdaq Stockholm. The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company has applied for delisting.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Arcam AB (ARCM, ISIN code SE0005676160, order book ID 88584) will be given observation status.



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Eva Norling eller Karin Ydén på telefon 08-405 60 00.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Eva Norling or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.