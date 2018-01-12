

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer prices increased less than initially estimated in December, final data from the statistical office INE showed Friday.



Inflation eased to 1.1 percent in December from 1.7 percent in November. The flash estimate was 1.2 percent. This was the lowest since November 2016.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in December after rising 0.5 percent in November. The statistical office revised December's rate from 0.1 percent.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, came in at 1.2 percent compared to 1.8 percent in November. The annual rate was revised down from 1.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, the HICP showed nil growth instead of the flash estimate of 0.1 percent increase.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX