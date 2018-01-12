Marcus Andrade, the Chief Executive Officer of NAC Foundation, LLC, creator of AML BitCoin, the world's only patent-pending digital currency that is compliant with anti-money laundering and 'know-your-customer' security protocols, announces today the commencement of the third and final phase of AML BitCoin's initial coin offering.

"On January 15th, NAC Foundation will release the final batch of AML BitCoin tokens to be sold by the company directly to coin purchasers," said Andrade. "After those tokens are distributed, AML BitCoin token will only be available on digital currency exchanges, including HitBTC, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges."

In recent days, AML BitCoin tokens have been the rage of coin enthusiasts in Japan and South Korea, and Andrade reports a surge of purchase inquiries from Germany in the past 24 hours. "Each day brings scores of new enthusiasts to our digital currency," revealed Andrade. "As governments across the globe enunciate national policy concerns with anonymous bitcoin and altcoins, and their use by terrorists and criminals, we have seen mounting interest in AML BitCoin, the world's only compliant digital currency."

Andrade also announced today that AML BitCoin has been approved for the trading symbol ABTC. "Our new trading symbol will help differentiate our project from other cryptocurrencies, while still providing our coin holders a connection to traditional digital currency. We are very excited about this new development, as we believe it will greatly assist our ability to gain international acceptance and use of AML BitCoin."

To participate in the AML BitCoin Token Sale, please visit https://amltoken.com.

About NAC Foundation

NAC Foundation, headquartered in the U.S., is the creator of the AML BitCoin, the world's only patent-pending digital currency with anti-money laundering, know-your-customer, anti-terrorism and theft-resistant properties. AML BitCoin is compliant with all major national security and financial protection laws and regulations, including the USA PATRIOT Act and the Bank Secrecy Act. NAC's mission is to strengthen the acceptance and use of digital currencies by advancing throughout the world security compliance, combined with blockchain technology. For more information, please visit https://amlbitcoin.com and https://amltoken.com.

AML BitCoin is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

