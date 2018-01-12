Pawel‚ Gierynski Promoted to the Position of Managing Partner at Abris Capital Partners

WARSAW, Poland, January 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Abris Capital Partners ('Abris') has, with immediate effect, promoted Pawel‚ Gierynski to the position of Managing Partner. Currently Chief Investment Officer (CIO) at Abris, Pawel‚ Gierynski joined the firm at its inception in 2007. Over the past decade, the private equity funds managed by Abris have completed more than 22 investments in Poland, Romania and elsewhere in Central and Eastern Europe.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/555735/Abris_Capital_Partners_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/627589/Pawel_Gierynski_Abris.jpg )



Abris Capital Partners was co-founded by Neil Milne and George Swirski in 2007 as an independent private equity fund manager targeting mid-market opportunities in Central & Eastern Europe. In that same year Pawel‚ Gierynski joined Abris as a Partner. Mr Gierynski's promotion now to Managing Partner recognises his contribution to the successful growth of Abris and provides him with a wider role in the strategic development and management of the firm.

"Pawel‚ joined the Abris team at the time of its establishment. Since then, he has built a reputation as an outstanding professional, whose experience and enthusiasm have contributed greatly to the rapid development of our operations. Not only has he been responsible for generating and completing many exciting investment projects but he has also helped build the investment team and culture at Abris which is such an important ingredient of our success. We firmly believe that Abris will benefit from Pawel‚ taking an extended role in the management of the firm," commented George Swirski and Neil Milne.

Pawel‚ Gierynski added: "In my opinion, Abris Capital Partners has established itself as the leading mid-market firm in the region! We have developed an outstanding and super-efficient team guided by the standards of responsible investment. I believe we can grow and further develop our operations and so support and assist CEE's most interesting companies."

The promotion of Pawel‚ Gierynski follows the successful conclusion in October 2017 of the most recent fundraising by Abris. The new fund - Abris Fund III - is, like previous funds, targeted at opportunities in Central & Eastern Europe and secured commitments of over €500 million from a wide range of international investors.

Background

Abris Capital Partners is an independent private equity fund manager which invests in Central & Eastern Europe. Since its inception in 2007, Abris has secured cumulative commitments of approximately €1.3 billion from investors, all targeted at mid-market opportunities in CEE.

For the past 10 years, Abris funds have been investing in local medium-sized companies, with sound fundamentals and exceptional development potential. The typical financial commitment by Abris to such companies ranges from €30-75 million, usually with the acquisition of a majority shareholding, and with a targeted holding period of 3-5 years.

Since 2007, Abris funds have made more than 22 investments including, in Poland, Siódemka (parcel delivery services), Novago (waste recycling), Masterlease (vehicle fleet management) and Alumetal (aluminium recycling), the latter two being listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. Elsewhwere in CEE, other successful businesses remaining under Abris ownership include UrgentCargus (Romania) and AAA Auto (Czech).

