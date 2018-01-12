Seraphim Recruits Leading Wall Street Analyst as Head of Research

LONDON, January 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Seraphim Space ("Seraphim") - the world's only active space-tech focused venture - has appointed Josephine Millward as its new Head of Research.

Josephine brings 15 years' of experience as one of Wall Street's leading specialist equity research analysts focused on the Defence, Homeland Security and Technology sectors. Previously as Director of Research at the Benchmark Company, Josephine followed a wide range of technology companies across the defence and homeland security spectrum, including Space (DigitalGlobe and GeoEye), Drones (AeroVironment), and Robotics (iRobot) - all areas pertinent to Seraphim's investment focus. Josephine's previous experience also includes J.P. Morgan and the World Bank.

As Head of Research at Seraphim, Josephine will be responsible for building on Seraphim's existing thought leadership within the space-tech market, leveraging Seraphim's unique panoptic view of the space-tech ecosystem to produce research-led reports to support Seraphim's investment strategy.

Josephine will also work closely with Seraphim's corporate backers including the likes of SES, Airbus and Telespazio, using their insights and market knowledge to help identify emerging technology needs and market trends.

Mark Boggett, CEO of Seraphim commented: "We are delighted to welcome Josephine to our growing team as our New Head of Research. Through the combination of being backed by some of the leading space, geospatial and data analytics companies alongside our unique position as the only active specialist investor within the sector, we are fortunate to have unrivalled insight into the most cutting-edge developments within the space-tech ecosystem. We are now moving into proactive mode, Josephine will help us leverage these insights to help us identify and invest in the best-of-breed emerging space-tech companies from around the world".

About Seraphim

Seraphimis aLondon-based venture capital fund manager. Seraphim typically invests at Series A stage into IP-led businesses that have the potential to redefine large existing markets or create entirely new ones. Over the last decade this has included artificial intelligence (computer vision, neural networks, machine learning), the Internet of Things (software, sensors) and advanced materials (polymers, semiconductors). Collectively, the Seraphim team has more than 100 years' experience, having invested in over 180 early and growth stage businesses. The firm is thematically focused on the space technology ecosystem through its$90mventure capital vehicle the Seraphim Space Fund and through its soon to be launched Seraphim Space Camp Accelerator.