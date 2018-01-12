These projects would be developed without direct public incentives and would sell power to the spot market, an option still considered unviable by the local renewable energy sector, or through private PPAs. Meanwhile, local power provider Axpo Iberia has agreed to buy electricity from a 28 MW solar facility planned in southern Portugal under a 10-year PPA.

The Portuguese government has revealed it has approved another six "unbsubsidized" large-scale solar projects with a combined capacity of 229 MW to be located in Portugal's southern regions of Alentejo and Algarve.

Four of the projects with a total capacity of 132 MW were proposed by Malta-based independent asset management firm Hyperion Energy Investment Fund SICAV P.L.C. Two of the facilities would be located in the municipalities of Ferreira do Alentejo and Lagos, respectively, while another two plants are planned to be installed in Moura. The largest plant would have a capacity of 49 MW and would be built by Goldiport Solar in Lagos. A sixth 48 MW solar power plant, proposed by Goldnalco, would be deployed in Viçosa, Alcoutim.

The projects' aggregate investment, the government specified, would amount to around €206 million. More details on the projects were not provided.

