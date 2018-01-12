sprite-preloader
Hainan Airlines to Launch Shenzhen-Brussels Non-Stop Service on March 20

BEIJING, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hainan Airlines will officially launch a non-stop service between Shenzhen and Brussels on March 20, 2018. Following the launch of theBeijing=Brussels and Shanghai Pudong=Brussels services, this will be Hainan Airlines' third direct flight from China to Brussels. The route increases the number of options for travellers flying between China, Belgium and other countries across Europe.

The route will be serviced by a Boeing 787 deluxe wide-body aircraft, with two round trip flights weekly, on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The service's business class features spacious and comfortable cabins, 180-degree adjustable lie-flat seats, BOSE headsets and Bvlgari toiletry bags. Passengers in all classes will have access to an exclusive on-demand entertainment system and a gourmet selection of Western and Oriental meals.

In 2017, Hainan Airlines was listed among the Top 10 SKYTRAX carriers, becoming the first mainland Chinese airline receiving this honour.It has not had a major accident in its 25 years of operation. In the future, the airline will continue to offer high-quality aviation services, providing travellers worldwide with more convenient and safe travelling experiences.

Hainan Airlines Shenzhen=Brussels Flight Timetable:

Flight No.

Aircraft

Terminal

Dep. Time

Arr. Time

Terminal

Start Date

Deadline

Schedule



HU759

787

Shenzhen

12:00

17:30

Brussels

2018/3/20

2018/3/24

Tuesday and Thursday


HU760

787

Brussels

19:30

13:50+1

Shenzhen


HU759

787

Shenzhen

12:00

18:30

Brussels

2018/3/25

2018/10/27

Tuesday and Thursday


HU760

787

Brussels

20:30

13:50+1

Shenzhen


(Note: Times displayed are the local time in the city of arrival/departure, subject to changes due to the difference between Winter Time and Summer Time in Europe. Specific timetables can be confirmed on Hainan Airlines' official website.)


© 2018 PR Newswire