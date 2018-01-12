Burton Menswear's Survey Helps Launch New Range: HIIT

LONDON, January 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A survey commissioned by Burton Menswear to launch a new range of leisurewear reveals that 77% of men experience feelings of anxiety and low mood. According to the results the key to beating the blues is exercise, with 58% using it to alleviate these feelings and 86% seeing a noticeable change afterwards.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/627629/HIIT_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/627628/Burton_Men.jpg )



And whilst pressure to look good is an issue for the 84% of men who have felt an increase over the past ten years, 52% are satisfied with the way their bodies look. In spite of this rising pressure, men are less concerned with appearance - with 62% marking wellbeing the top benefit of working out, over looks or fitness.

Training gear is important; 56% of men feel more motivated to work out when they have new gym kit to wear. The most style conscious being Northern Ireland where 77% of men said it was key, closely followed by London at 66%.

Other findings included:

Our most anxious regions are London (85%) and Wales (89%)

(85%) and (89%) Most body-pressure is felt in the south east, where 96% of men said it was growing

76% of London men voted appearance the most important reason to exercise

men voted appearance the most important reason to exercise Yorkshire scored lowest with only 31% listing appearance as the top motivation, beaten by mental wellbeing at 75%

scored lowest with only 31% listing appearance as the top motivation, beaten by mental wellbeing at 75% 70% of men in the West Midlands said they were satisfied with their bodies

said they were satisfied with their bodies Least satisfied is Scotland where 65% of men are unhappy with their bodies

where 65% of men are unhappy with their bodies 56% of men find it hard to discuss their feelings openly with other men

"The figures around male anxiety and mental health are worrying. As someone who has suffered from this in the past, I can't recommend the positive effects of exercise and fitness enough. With the onset of the New Year and Blue Monday approaching there's no better time to start a new regime and boost your mental wellbeing."Josh Patterson

Josh Patterson is the brand ambassador of HIIT. A range that has been designed for indoor and outdoor exercise, allowing for easier workouts. Available at http://www.burton.co.uk from January.

*Burton commissioned the survey of 500 UK men aged 18-34 via Cision, held throughout December 2017 and January 2018