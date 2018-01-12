

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production remained unchanged in November after rising in the previous month, preliminary data from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production no variations from October, when it rebounded by 0.6 percent.



Meanwhile, economists had expected a stable increase of 0.6 percent.



On a yearly basis, calendar-adjusted industrial output growth eased to 2.2 percent in November from 3.0 percent in October. In contrast, the growth was forecast to improve to 3.3 percent.



