Startup Giants Plc - Maiden post-Admission Investment

Maiden Investment into Go Show Ltd.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has completed an initial investment into Go Show Ltd. ("Go Show').

Go Show is run by founder-director Mark McDermott. It is a brand marketplace, connecting brand owners with the global media and entertainment industries, thereby enabling product placement through these and through other identified distribution channels. Further information on Go Show can be found at www.goshow.net.

Go Show is the first start-up to receive funding from the Company, having successfully achieved pre-defined milestones since its initial, 2015 application to the Company for funding.

Go Show's team worked through the six-week mentoring sessions with experts from Startup Giants' financial, marketing and business sections, in order to test and improve Go Show's overall concept.

During its recent application to the Company's independent Investment Advisory Panel, Go Show demonstrated a clear route to market through which there is the potential to achieve a target of up to £1 million revenue within one year.

The initial, agreed investment is to be released against further milestones, in stages. In the terms of its current investment, the Company has secured the right to make a further investment at a future date in Go Show.

Mark McDermott said:

'I am really excited that Startup Giants has invested in Go Show. After some expert mentoring in our early days, we then went through a series of post-launch challenges that helped us define our true product-market fit. We are now keener than ever to work to achieve our next set of goals in a specified timeline with the ongoing participation of Startup Giants.'

Jeremy Buckler, Director and Founder of Startup Giants, said:

'Now Startup Giants has been admitted to the NEX Exchange Growth Market, our investment in Go Show proves that our business model of tuition and investment works. We are excited about further investments in 2018 and supporting Go Show to reach its next set of goals, which will see it working towards further investment of up to £3 million.'

London, 11th January 2018

This announcement has been made after due and careful enquiry and the Directors of Startup Giants PLC accept responsibility for its content.

