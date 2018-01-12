London stocks nudged higher in early trade on Friday following another record close the day before, with engineering group GKN leading the charge. At 0830 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 0.1% to 7,772.98, having hit a record intraday high of 7,774.41 earlier, while the pound was up 0.2% versus the greenback at 1.3562 and down 0.2% against the euro at 1.1232. There are no major UK macroeconomic data releases due, but in the US investors will eye the release of retail sales and inflation data for ...

