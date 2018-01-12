WPP said on Friday that Kantar Consulting, which is part of its data investment management division, has bought London-based strategy and growth consultancy Mash for an undisclosed sum. Mash, whose clients include Johnson & Johnson, Samsung, Unilever and PepsiCo, provides integrated consulting services covering growth strategy, insight, innovation and brand transformation. The business was founded in 2010 and employs around 25 people in London and New York. WPP said the acquisition continues ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...