MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon, 1/12

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2018 / Cleaning up water, cryptocurrency and bitcoin, startup investing, solar energy, negative news cycles; this week on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon. MoneyTV is the internationally syndicated television program all about money and what makes it happen, (http://www.moneytv.net), featuring informative interviews with company CEOs, providing insights into their operations and outlooks for their futures.

Featured companies on this week's program include:

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCQB: OCLN) CEO Riggs Eckelberry dicussed the company's water cleanup technology and anticipated 2018 revenues and profits.

Singlepoint, Inc. (OTC PINK: SING) CEO Greg Lambrecht announced they had reached a deal with Shark Tank original member Kevin Harrington to be a company spokesman in a national TV campaign.

Digitrade Financial Corporation (OTCQB: DIGAF) CEO Bradley Moynes commented that Bitcoin had reached 20,000 even faster than he anticipated and discussed cryptocurrency and the company's role in the space.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC PINK: SIRC) CEO Dave Massey and President David Savarese discussed their plans to double revenues in 2018.

Trophy Investing Startup Expert Michael Markowski discussed the dynamic returns which can be realized by investing as little as $100-$1,000 in startup app companies.

MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon television program, Copyright MMXVII, all rights reserved. MoneyTV does not provide an analysis of companies' financial positions and is not soliciting to purchase or sell securities of the companies, nor are we offering a recommendation of featured companies or their stocks. Information discussed herein has been provided by the companies and should be verified independently with the companies and a securities analyst. MoneyTV provides companies a 3 to 4 month corporate profile with multiple appearances for a cash fee of $11,995.00 to $17,250.00, does not accept company stock as payment for services, does not hold any positions, options or warrants in featured companies. The information herein is not an endorsement by Donald Baillargeon, the producer, publisher or parent company of MoneyTV.

SOURCE: MoneyTV, OriginClear, Inc., Singlepoint, Inc., Digitrade Financial Corporation, and Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation