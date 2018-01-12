The "The EU Clinical Trial Regulation EU Filings Registrations" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course covers the requirements for conducting Clinical Studies across the EU via the requirements of the EU Clinical Trial Directive and the impending changes coming to the EU through the EU Clinical Trial Regulation (for Drugs, Biologics Combination Products).

The course also covers recent updates on EU-GCP associated with the new regulatory framework, the highlights of the new EU Pharmacovigilance Directive, as it relates to studies and helpful tips into working with the European regulators. Additionally, the course will cover the impending changes coming with the EU Parliament passage of the EU Clinical Trial Regulation, which will affect all trials conducted across the EU [new and ongoing].

This course covers the various licensing methods (for Drugs, Biologics Combination Products) by which applicants can file for product licenses (Marketing Authorizations) in one or multiple Member States [and EEA], as well as fully across all Member States of the European Union. This course specifically outlines and discusses the structure of the regulatory agencies at the EU-level and across specific Member States. Course content will explain which procedures are available for which products and then will follow the license processing steps for each pathway.

Attendees will leave the Course clearly understanding the requirements under the current Directive. In addition, this course has been updated to provide participants with competitive insight into:

How the EU and individual countries within Europe interact

Which registration procedure to use

How regulations effect product development strategies

Pricing issues Coordinated filing vs. Individual filing

Understanding the concerns/issues of European Regulatory Personnel

How to negotiate with the regulators

Information necessary for effective submissions

Strategies for streamlining the registration application process for faster approval

The advantages and disadvantages of various registration procedures

How to efficiently initiate trials... first patient, first visit

How to link the strategy of Country Selection to an ultimate EU Licensing Plan

Efficiently implementing studies via project teams and CROs at the National and multi-state level

How to stay compliant... What can make the difference in your data passing Regulatory scrutiny

Related area-GCP and PV-reporting updates

EUCTD and EUCTR vs. FDA IND Regulations

Impending Changes of the EU Clinical Trial Regulation and timing for Implementation

