Snap Interactive to Create Blockchain-based Multi-Media Delivery Platform Open to Third-Party Developers

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2018) - Snap Interactive, Inc. (OTCQB: STVI) ("STVI," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us"), a leading provider of live video social networking applications building on blockchain and other innovative technologies, today announced that it is developing an open source, multi-media delivery platform that combines STVI's live streaming video, voice and data routing capabilities with the enhanced security, scalability and cost effectiveness of blockchain technology.