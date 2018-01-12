The "The UK Clinical Negligence Market Briefing 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK Clinical Negligence Law Market Briefing is the first edition of an annual Legal Market Briefing and provides an overview of the UK clinical negligence law market.

The clinical negligence market is estimated to generate almost 700 million in gross revenue for law firms in the UK, with gross revenues having risen rapidly over the past three years. Despite efforts to cut the costs of clinical negligence claims, the author anticipates the market will see substantial growth over the coming five years, with gross revenue rising by more than 90% over 2016/17 to 2020/21.

An aging population and rising population are resulting in more patient treatment events, so that even with stable medical standards, more actual and potential claims are being generated. At the same time, compared with the past, patients today seem more willing to sue doctors and medical organisation for perceived breaches of duty.

The ending of legal aid for most clinical negligence cases and the changes to no win, no fee arrangements introduced in 2013/14 have helped cut the number of new cases reported but this still leaves a large number of cases to be closed each year. Moreover, the damages awarded in legal cases are tending to rise, with obstetric cases the prime cause of the increase. Costs are rising because of longer life expectancy, rising costs of medical treatments, rising legal costs and the growing time it takes to settle cases. Legal costs represent almost 40% of NHS payments on clinical negligence cases and the share taken by legal costs is rising, despite most cases never resulting in formal court proceedings.

