Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 12/01/2018 / 18:00 UTC+8 *PRESS RELEASE* *Citic Resources Received the Honor of "Best Corporate Governance Award"* (Hong Kong, 12 January 2018) - CITIC Resources Holdings Limited ("*CITIC Resources*" or the "*Company*") (HKEx stock code: 1205) has won the "Best Corporate Governance Award" at "2017 China Financial Market Award Gala". China Financial Market Award Gala, jointly organized by the financial magazine _China Financial Market_ and other professional organizations including The Listed Companies Council of Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association, Hong Kong China M&A Association, Chinese Financial Association of Hong Kong, Chinese Securities Association of Hong Kong, as well as Chinese Asset Management Association of Hong Kong, intends to reward the enterprises in China and Hong Kong for their outstanding performance. CITIC Resources was honored with the "Best Corporate Governance Award" for its continuous improvement in business performance and maintaining a good framework of corporate governance. This demonstrates the recognition and endorsement from capital market and business community for the Company's determination in making advancement, strengthened management, scientifically decision-making, and continuous improvement in business performance in recent years. Mr. Suo Zhengang, vice chairman and chief executive officer of the Company said, "The award is the appreciation and encouragement to CITIC Resources in the pursuit of improving business performance and seeking long-term development in the challenging market conditions in the past two years. We will continue to do our best as always, safeguard the interests of shareholders and stakeholders, as well as to achieve sustainable development of the Company." - End - *About CITIC Resources Holdings Limited (HKEx stock code: 1205)* CITIC Resources Holdings Limited has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1997. Principal activities of the Company include the exploration, development and production of oil and coal, investments in manganese, bauxite mining, alumina refining and aluminium smelting, as well as the import and export of commodities. CITIC Limited is the largest shareholder with about a 60% interest in the Company. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=CVUDRYMEVL [1] Document title: [Press Release]CITIC RESOURCES RECEIVED THE HONOR OF 'BEST CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AWARD' 12/01/2018 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e5e63d18d8ca48a8692cbd3ae840a502&application_id=645015&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

January 12, 2018 05:01 ET (10:01 GMT)