Chr. Hansen has updated the financial calendar for the financial year 2017/18.



Compared with the previously announced financial calendar (stock exchange announcement No. 12, 15 August 2017) Chr. Hansen has adjusted the date for the announcement of the Annual Report (Q4 2017/18) from 11 October 2018 to 15 October 2018.



2018



12 January Interim Report (Q1 2017/18)



11 April Interim Report (Q2 2017/18)



28 June Interim Report (Q3 2017/18)



15 October Annual Report 2017/18



29 November Annual General Meeting



