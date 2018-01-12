Hoersholm, 2018-01-12 11:28 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Company announcement no.3/2018
Chr. Hansen has updated the financial calendar for the financial year 2017/18.
Compared with the previously announced financial calendar (stock exchange announcement No. 12, 15 August 2017) Chr. Hansen has adjusted the date for the announcement of the Annual Report (Q4 2017/18) from 11 October 2018 to 15 October 2018.
2018
12 January Interim Report (Q1 2017/18)
11 April Interim Report (Q2 2017/18)
28 June Interim Report (Q3 2017/18)
15 October Annual Report 2017/18
29 November Annual General Meeting
For further information, please contact:
Martin Riise, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +45 53 39 22 50
Helle Rexen, Interim Head of Media Relations
Tel: +45 20 74 28 40
About Chr. Hansen
Chr. Hansen is a leading global bioscience company that develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical and agricultural industries. We develop and produce cultures, enzymes, probiotics and natural colors for a rich variety of foods, confectionery, beverages, dietary supplements and even animal feed and plant protection. Our product innovation is based on more than 30,000 microbial strains - we like to refer to them as "good bacteria." Our solutions enable food manufacturers to produce more with less - while also reducing the use of chemicals and other synthetic additives - which makes our products highly relevant in today's world. We have been delivering value to our partners - and, ultimately, end consumers worldwide - for more than 140 years. We are proud that more than 1 billion people consume products containing our natural ingredients every day.
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=659688
