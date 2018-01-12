Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Interim dividend 12-Jan-2018 / 10:11 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 12 January 2018 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Interim dividend Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, confirms its third quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2018 of 1.6125 pence per share, to be paid on 28 February 2018 to shareholders on the register on 26 January 2018, will be designated as a property income distribution ("PID"). - Ends - For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 Imlach / Ian Mattioli MBE www.custodiancapital.com [1] Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com Camarco Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 www.camarco.co.uk ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Category Code: DIV TIDM: CREI Sequence No.: 5102 End of Announcement EQS News Service 645033 12-Jan-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c24dec6d0ea6c746569ddd52de0eca8d&application_id=645033&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

