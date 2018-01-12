DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Data Monetisation in IoT - Utilities, Automotive and Health Verticals: Calculating the Cost Savings and Revenue Generation for 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report goes beyond the hype, to calculate the real cost savings and new revenue generation in both value (billion EUR) and as a percentage of the market for 2020.
On the one hand the IoT market is growing, mainly vertical per vertical, and with it the amount of data generated through the various connected things. On the other hand the concept of big data is transforming the way data is used in the verticals, beyond the early successes of the large OTTs such as Google, Facebook and Amazon.
Together, there is genuine excitement as to the monetisation potential when combining this exponential growth of data together with evolution of big data analytics. The three verticals examined are the utilities, automobile and health verticals.
Key questions:
- What is the real amount of cost savings and revenue generation obtainable through the use of IoT data?
- not just as theoretical stories, but as concrete figures in billion EURs as well as a percentage of the market?
- Data monetisation; is it all hype, and is a reality check required?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Methodology & definitions
3. Introduction: data monetisation options for verticals
4. The monetisation of IoT data in utilities (electricity, gas and water meters)
5. The monetisation of IoT data in automotive (connected cars)
6. The monetisation of IoT data in healthcare (remote patient monitoring)
