DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Bicycle Motors Market 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

One trend in the market is an inclination toward crank motors in electric bicycles. Generally, electric bicycles come with hub motors. However, today, electric bicycles are also fitted with crank motors as they provide higher performance capacity and are suitable for uphill rides than hub motor bicycles. A crank motor is placed in the middle of the bicycle frame and normally is in the bottom brackets.



The global bicycle motors market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% during the period 2017-2021. According to the report, one driver in the market is fuel-efficiency of bicycles. Fuel prices have increased significantly in the past few years and continue to fluctuate. According to the US Energy Information Administration, the average price per barrel of crude oil was $43/b in 2016. The rise in fuel prices has resulted in the increase in the adoption of electric bicycles and pedelecs as a daily mode of transport. With the rise in fuel prices, the demand for battery-powered bicycles has increased. Bicycles are equipped with motors, which help manage speeds better and make them easier to drive through mountain areas, overpasses, and rough roads. Many people in Europe now prefer to cycle to work, especially with governments constructing bicycle-friendly streets. A growing number of commuters in China are using battery-operated bicycles. Thus, the increase in fuel prices is resulting in the increased adoption of electric bicycles, thereby, in turn, driving the growth of the global bicycle motors market.



Furthermore, the report states that one challenge in the market is the high price of electric bicycles. Although electric bicycles are environmently-friendly and offer low-cost transportation compared with other automobiles, the higher cost of electric bicycles compared with conventional bicycles hinders the growth of the electric bicycle market. The most significant technological challenges faced by electric bicycle manufacturers are the cost and performance of components and materials. The type of motor used in electric bicycles also affects the price of the electric bicycle. The more advanced the motor is, the higher the cost of the bicycle. Most electric bicycle motors are in the power range of 250 W to 750 W. The type of motor needed depends mostly on the type of riding and the terrain the bicycle will be used in.



Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Type

Part 07: Geographical Segmentation

Part 08: Decision Framework

Part 09: Drivers And Challenges

Part 10: Market Trends

Part 11: Vendor Landscape

Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis

Companies Mentioned



Bosch

Brose Antriebstechnik

Continental

Panasonic

Yamaha Motor

Kalkhoff

Unique Product and Design

SHIMANO

Sunstar Suisse

Keola

BAFANG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gvxjxj/global_bicycle?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716