On the eve of the International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare (IMSH) in Los Angeles, California, the largest healthcare simulation conference, CAE Healthcare announced the release of CAE LucinaAR with Microsoft HoloLens, the world's first augmented reality childbirth simulator with integrated mother-baby physiology.

For the first time, clinical teams and learners will be able to practice emergency labor and delivery manoeuvres on a high-fidelity patient manikin while guided by 3D holograms of the baby as it progresses down the birth canal. The first CAE LucinaAR learning module will provide immediate visual and physiological feedback on the effectiveness of evidence-based clinical emergency measures to resolve shoulder dystocia.

"CAE LucinaAR delivers a breakthrough simulation training experience that allows learners to see the anatomy inside the patient simulator," said Dr. Robert Amyot, President of CAE Healthcare. "We chose Lucina as the first CAE patient simulator for integration with our augmented reality platform because we believe it will have an immediate and powerful impact on the management of shoulder dystocia deliveries and on mother-baby safety."

Following the release of its CAE VimedixAR ultrasound simulator with Microsoft HoloLens in 2017, the first such solution for the healthcare industry, CAE has realized another industry first by integrating augmented reality into its patient simulators with both didactic and interactive content. "We are delivering on our commitment to innovate with integrated simulation technologies that will dramatically improve clinical learning environments," said Dr. Robert Amyot. "Today's generation of learners expects immersive, engaging and accelerated educational experiences that will prepare them to meet the high demands within healthcare as they constantly adapt to advancing technologies."

The CAE LucinaAR shoulder dystocia module with Microsoft HoloLens will be available for presale during the IMSH conference. For more information, visit caehealthcare.com/patient-simulation/lucina. Watch the video at https://youtu.be/i7AsI1PBpyI.

About CAE Healthcare

CAE Healthcare offers cutting-edge learning tools to healthcare students and professionals, allowing them to develop practical experience through risk-free simulation training before treating real patients. CAE Healthcare's full spectrum of simulation solutions includes surgical and imaging simulation, curriculum, the LearningSpace audiovisual and center management platform and highly realistic adult, pediatric and baby patient simulators. Today, approximately 12,500 CAE Healthcare simulators and audiovisual solutions are in use worldwide by medical schools, nursing schools, hospitals, defense forces and other entities. www.cae.com/healthcare

About CAE

CAE (NYSE: CAE)(TSX: CAE) is a global leader in the delivery of training for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. We design and integrate the industry's most comprehensive training solutions, anchored by the knowledge and expertise of more than 8,500 employees, our world-leading simulation technologies and a track record of service and technology innovation spanning seven decades. Our global presence is the broadest in the industry, with 160 sites and training locations in 35 countries, including our joint venture operations, and the world's largest installed base of flight simulators. Each year, we train more than 120,000 civil and defense crewmembers, as well as thousands of healthcare professionals.

