Nordea Bank AB (publ) increases the outstanding amount of the below certificate (ETN) with effect as of 15 January 2018.



Instrument ISIN Current number Increased number Total number of of instruments of instruments instruments after the increase -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BULL VWS X3 DK00608 500,000 500,000 1,000,000 NORDNET D 39355 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





