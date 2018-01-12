Researchers have developed and designed a new algae-powered fuel cell that is five times more efficient than existing plant and algal models, as well as having the potential of being more cost-effective to produce and more practical to use.

Cambridge University researchers claim that a new two-cell bio-photovoltaics that utilizes algae cells represents a big step forward in the search for cleaner energy.

Scientists at the famous university began their research on the basis that, during photosynthesis, algae produces electrons. Some of these electrons are exported outside the cells where they can provide electric current. The bio-photovoltaic (BPV) cells that the scientists have developed utilize the photosynthetic properties of these micro-organisms to convert light into electric current.

What differentiates this research from previous findings, researchers say, is that where before all the BPV cells located charging and power delivery in a single compartment, the scientists have managed to develop a two-chamber BPV system where the two core processes involved in the operation of a solar cell are separated.

"Charging and power delivery often have conflicting requirements," explains Kadi Liis Saar, of the Department of Chemistry. "For example, the charging unit needs to be exposed to sunlight to allow efficient ...

