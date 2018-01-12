

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's strong economic momentum is likely to have eased somewhat by the end of 2017 but the economy will be robust in 2018, the economy ministry said Friday.



Large order intake and the positive business expectations signal that the economic trend will continue to be robust in the current year,the ministry noted.



Data released on Thursday showed that the largest euro area economy expanded at the fastest pace in six years in 2017, driven by domestic demand. GDP rose 2.2 percent in 2017 after expanding 1.9 percent in 2016.



