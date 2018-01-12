DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Japan Smart Home Market, Volume and Forecast by Home Automation, Home Entertainment, Ambient Assisted Living (AAL), Energy Management, and Security Company Analysis (Panasonic Corporation, Secual Inc, Connected Design Inc, iTSCOM, Sony Corporation)" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Japanese smart home market is expected to be US$ 5 Billion by 2024, growing with double digit CAGR. Since the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011, Japan has been focused on building energy efficient smart homes and supportive devices. Government initiatives for infrastructure support, establishing common ECHONET Standard which supports HEMS devices and well-known smart home policies are some of the major driving factors to grow the Japanese smart homes market.



Hefty Urbanized Population will boost Smart Homes Market in Japan



Japan is the land of mountains which covers almost two third of the total land. So, the remaining landmass is used to build houses for the Japanese population. More than 90 percent of the total population in Japan lives in cities, which provides the opportunities for the varieties of players such as consumer electronic manufactures, house builders, housing equipment maker and communication manufacturers.



Home Automation is the Primary Smart Homes Segment in Japan



The Japanese smart home market has been divided into several categories such as Home Entertainment, Ambient Assisted Living (AAL), Energy Management, Home Security and Home Automation. Home Automation and energy management has a collective market share of over 60 percent in 2016. Energy management is the primary focus area for the Japanese government since the 2011 earthquake and home automation devices are helping to assist the ageing population in various ways.



This 72 page report with 29 Figures and 6 Tables studies the Japanese smart home market from 6 view points:

1) Numbers & Forecast

2) Market & Forecast

3) Market Share, Numbers Share & Forecast

4) Market and Number analysis by (Home Entertainment, Ambient Assisted Living (AAL), Energy Management, Security, Home Automation)

5) Government Smart Home Policy & Smart Home Product Certification Policy

6) Company Product Profiling of Japan Smart Homes



Product Category - Market & Numbers:

Home Entertainment

Ambient Assisted Living (AAL)

Energy Management

Security

Home Automation

Company profiles covered in this report:



1) Panasonic Corporation

2) Secual Inc

3) Connected Design Inc

4) iTSCOM

5) Sony Corporation



All the companies in the report have been studied from 3 viewpoints:



1) Company Overview

2) Smart Home Products

3) Initiatives / Development in IoT & Smart Homes



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Findings

2. Japan Smart Home Numbers & Forecast to 2024

3. Japan Smart Home Market & Forecast to 2024

4. Japan Smart Home Shares

5. By Segments - Market (2015 - 2024)

6. By Segments - Numbers (2015 - 2024)

7. Key Players Profiles

8. Policies & Initiatives to Promote Smart Homes in Japan

9. Certification Policy - Smart Home Devices in Japan

10. Growth Factors

11. Challenges



