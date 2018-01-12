

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blackrock Inc. (BLK) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $1022 million, or $6.24 per share. This was higher than $852 million, or $5.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $6.02 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 20.0% to $3469 million. This was up from $2890 million last year.



Blackrock Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1022 Mln. vs. $852 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.0% -EPS (Q4): $6.24 vs. $5.14 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.4% -Analysts Estimate: $6.02 -Revenue (Q4): $3469 Mln vs. $2890 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 20.0%



