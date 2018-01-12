

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation eased at a faster-than-expected pace in December, data from Statistics Sweden showed Friday.



Consumer prices climbed 1.7 percent year-over-year in December, slower than the 1.9 percent rise in November. Economists had expected the inflation to ease to 1.8 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices increased 0.4 percent from November, when it edged up by 0.2 percent.



The inflation rate according to the CPI with a fixed interest rate was 1.9 percent in December, down from 2.0 percent in November.



On a monthly basis, CPIF increased 0.4 percent at the end of the year.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP increased at a slower rate of 1.7 percent yearly in December, following a 1.9 percent rise in the prior month.



