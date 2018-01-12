The Solar Energy Corporation of India has postponed the 2 GW PV project tender until further notice. The company has also extended the deadline for expression of interest for setting up the solar manufacturing plant in India until January 29.

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has postponed the tender announcement for setting up a 2,000 MW Interstate Transmission System (ISTS) connected using solar PV power projects.

The project is divided into eight 250 MW capacity plants to be installed anywhere across India. Under the ISTS, the power can be sold to states other than those in which the plant has been commissioned. One ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...