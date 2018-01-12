DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Stem Cell Banking Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

One trend in the market is a growing acceptance of stem cell therapies. Growing concerns regarding organ transplants have increased the demand for stem cell therapy products. Conventional methods of organ transplantation are associated with the risk of infection, immunosuppression, and graft rejection. Some of the other complications include diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and gastrointestinal problems.



The analysts forecast the global stem cell banking market to grow at a CAGR of 12.76% during the period 2018-2022. According to the report, one driver in the market is a growing prevalence of cancer. Mutations in the genes and additions or deletions of genetic materials that regulate gene activity may lead to abnormal gene function, resulting in cancer. Furthermore, in cancer cells, gene expression is affected by alterations in the chemical mechanisms responsible for the production of gene proteins. If these changes alter expression of other genes, secondary effects on the overall gene expression can be observed, which gradually leads to the improper functioning of cellular components and signals, leading to malignancy.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.



The report, Global Stem Cell Banking Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

Cordlife

Cryo-Cell International

Esperite

Other prominent vendors

Cellular Dynamics International

China Cord Blood Corporation

Cordvida

Cryo Stemcell

Cryoviva India

Cytori Therapeutics

Lifecell

PerkinElmer

Reelabs

Smart Cells International

Stemade Biotech

StemCyte

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Cell Type

Part 08: Customer Landscape

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Vendor Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dsr2ml/global_stem_cell?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716