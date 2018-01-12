

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation eased for the first time in five months in December, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Friday.



Inflation slowed to 2.8 percent in December from 3.0 percent in November. Consumer prices have been rising since December 2016.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 3.8 percent annually in December and utility costs climbed by 5.4 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 0.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased at a stable pace of 0.4 percent in December.



Average consumer price inflation in the whole year 2017 was 2.1 percent compared with 2016.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP rose 1.8 percent yearly and by 0.7 percent monthly in December.



