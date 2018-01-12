Global Plasma Therapy Market Research Report 2017-2023: Market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 14.5%

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global plasma therapy market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period 2016-2023.



The key factors driving the market growth are rising incidences of sports injuries, increase in the number of androgenic alopecia patients worldwide, growing use of platelet-rich plasma in various therapeutic areas and prevalence of arthritis.



Geographically, North America is the leading market for global plasma therapy in terms of market revenue share. The key factors driving the market growth in North America is the rising number of incidences of sports injuries and orthopaedic diseases. Moreover, the availability of advanced healthcare facilities along with improved diagnostics has driven the market growth in North America.



However, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market region during forecast period. This is due to the increasing geriatric population, which has further led to surging demand for cosmetic surgeries. As per the HelpAge organization, more than 75% of the Indian population are aged between 80-84 years. Moreover, 20.8% of the population in India are of age between 85-90 years and approximately 3.8% of the population in India is found to be above the age of 90.



The global plasma therapy market is influenced by the presence of leading companies, such as Arthrex, Biolife Plasma Services, Cambryn Biologics LLC, Depuy Synthes Inc., Harvest Technologies Corp.



Market Determinants



Market Drivers



Increasing Incidences of Sports Related Injuries

Rising Number of Androgenic Alopecia Patients Worldwide

Rapid Deployment of Platelet-Rich Plasma in Various Therapeutic Areas

Increasing Prevalence of Arthritis

Market Restraints



Insufficient Reimbursement Policies

Fluctuating Prices of Plasma Therapy

Market Opportunities



Increasing Prevalence of Orthopedic Disorders

Market Challenges



Limited Usage of Platelet Rich Plasma for Diabetic And Kidney Patients

Developments in Regenerative Medicine

