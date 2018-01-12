Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit Announces the Change of Share by the Entity under the Issuer's Control 12-Jan-2018 / 12:33 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release Krasnodar January 12, 2018 Magnit Announces the Change of Share by the Entity under the Issuer's Control Krasnodar, Russia (January 12, 2018): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company", the "Issuer", MOEX and LSE: MGNT), announces the change of share by the entity which is under the Issuer's control. Full company name and address: Joint Stock Company "Tander" 185, Levanevskogo street, Krasnodar, Russia Taxpayer Id Number: 2310031475 Principal State Registration 1022301598549 Number: Object of disposal: Ordinary registered uncertified voting shares with a state registration No. 1-01-60525-P of 04.03.2004, International Securities Identification Number [1] (ISIN) RU000A0JKQU8 Disposal of shares Date of change: January 11, 2018 Amount of disposed shares: 730,000 shares (0.771986% of the total equity) Basis for disposal: Securities transfer agreement Amount of votes before 730,000 votes (0.771986% of the disposal: total number of votes) Amount of votes after 0 votes (0% of the total number disposal: of votes) Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name Joint Stock Company «Tander» (JSC «Tander») 2 Reason for the notification ?) Position/status Notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities: Fedotov Denis (CEO of JSC «Tander») b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer ?) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" b) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ?) Description of the Share financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the transaction Return of shares under Security transfer agreement c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (RUB) volume 0 730 000 d) Aggregated information Price (RUB) Aggregated volume 0 730 000 - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction January 11, 2018 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue For further information, please contact: Timothy Post Head of Investor Relations Email: post@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600 Dina Svishcheva Deputy Director, Investor Relations Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department press@magnit.ru Company description: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2017, Magnit operated 36 distribution centers and 15,697 stores (11,743 convenience, 432 hypermarkets and 3,522 drogerie stores) in 2,664 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2017, Magnit had revenues of RUB 555 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 49 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5103 End of Announcement EQS News Service 645045 12-Jan-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=965c6845956e4feb9604c7622f27e237&application_id=645045&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

