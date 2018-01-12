AIM-listed FFI Holdings has acquired the motorsports entertainment insurance book of business from All Risks, the largest US independent wholesale brokerage, through its subsidiary Reel Media. All Risks provides specialty and commercial coverages to race teams, racetracks, sanctioning bodies, associations, road courses, and motorsports special events & activities. As part of the transaction, Jerid Schmickle has joined the firm as president of the newly created International and Motorsports ...

