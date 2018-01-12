AIM-listed oil and gas group President Energy wrapped up its third and fourth workover wells at the recently acquired Puesto Flores Field in Argentina, completing the project on time and under budget. The previously shut-in wells, PFO-23 and PFO-10, cost a total of $950,000 to complete, versus a budget of $1.25m, with President anticipating that it would take no longer than three months for the firm to fully pay back costs from the four well workover campaign. President cleaned out the two wells ...

